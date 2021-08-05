India vs England 2021, 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Streaming: Rohit, Rahul resumes at 21/0; IND eyes 1st innings lead vs ENG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first Test between India and England as action unfolds at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.



Day 1 Review

A near perfect day on the first day of an overseas tour - not a happy treasure India is fond of having pretty often. However, on Wednesday in a bright and beaming day at Trent Bridge, Virat Kohli's team India came out all guns blazing as it formally reopened its bid for the World Test Championship.

Joe Root's men - depleted on paper but yet slight favourites in their backyard - was shunned from the start as India's seamers put up a masterclass in the middle. While Shami's relentless line and lengths bogged down the batters from end, Jasprit Bumrah's fine comeback to form had him stutter the batters from the other end. While skipper Root's fifty staved a major debacle, the lack of support from the rest of the top-order meant England stooped to its fifth-lowest first innings score ever in a Test match at home.

To cap off a perfect day, India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - previously alien to playing the long waiting game - did well to see off the England pace attack with a careful, methodical approach to negate the swing and seam on a tricky track and pushed India to 21 for no loss at stumps.

A massive head-start for the visitor on day one, and if all goes well in the morning session on Thursday, Joe Root's men will be left with a lot of questions in a month-long series in whites.

WHAT THEY SAID

Marcus Trecothick, ENG batting coach: “They’re (Indian pacers) probably at their most potent in comparison to where they’ve been for a few years. They have a lot of bases covered. You can see the guys the guys who are not playing, how much quality they have also. They have a good stock of red-ball bowlers currently. They don’t get to be in the World Test Championship final for no reason. They play home and away, so they’ve got to have a good seam attack to back that up. Mohammed Shami, IND pacer: "We are in a good position right now. We should bat with a lot of focus tomorrow, particularly in the first hour and not worry too much about the scoreboard. Once we see through that phase, I feel we can aim for a lead."



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, England XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson



