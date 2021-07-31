India vs England Test series: Glad that I’ve learnt from my mistakes, says Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is glad that he has seen a lot of “ups and downs” and evolved as a player, having “learnt from his mistakes” in his short but eventful international career.

Pant, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is fighting fit and ready to play his 22nd Test for India at the very same venue (Trent Bridge), where he had announced his arrival in the Test match arena with a huge six in 2018.

Amazing journey

“It’s been an amazing journey as I have seen lots ups and downs early in my career. As cricketers, you evolve, learn from your mistakes and improve yourself and comeback to the ground and perform well.

“I am glad that I have learnt from my mistakes and I capitalised whatever opportunity I got after that. I am happy,” Pant told BCCI.tv on Saturday.

Pant said that he is trying to learn from everyone in the leadership group in order to become a better player.

“I talk to Rohit bhai a lot — like talking about the game as what we have done in previous matches and what we could have done. Also what we should look to do and look at possible outcomes in future games. What all I can add to my game.

“I also take technical inputs from Virat bhai. Especially playing in England, standing up to stumps or going back,” said the 23-year-old man from Rourkee.

He wants to pick everyone’s brains in order to become better.

“I speak to Ravi bhai (Shastri) a lot as he has played enough cricket all over the world. Ash bhai (Ashwin), when he bowls, he has an idea what the batsman’s intentions are.

“So as a batsman, I can ask the bowler as to what he is thinking. As a player, I want to learn from each and every person.” With 1400 plus runs at an average of 43 plus and three hundreds with another 83 dismissals with the gloves, Pant’s certainly one of world’s finest young players.