James Anderson surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to play most Tests at home IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Anderson has now featured in 95 Tests in England, moving past batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's haul of 94 matches in India. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 19:15 IST The veteran pacer has now played 95 Tests in England while Tendulkar had played 94 in India. - AP Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 19:15 IST England pacer James Anderson surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar to feature in most number Test matches at home.Anderson achieved the feat during Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at The Oval. The veteran pacer has now played 95 Tests in England while Tendulkar had played 94 in India.Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had played 92 Tests on home soil while England's Alastair Cook had played 89 Tests. The same number of Tests were played by Steve Waugh in Australia. Anderson, who has been on a record-breaking spree, recently overtook Anil Kumble to become the third-leading wicket-taker in Test history. The 39-year-old also became the first man to pick 400 wickets during the third Test at Headingley and second overall to the feat at home behind Muttiah Muralitharan's tally in Sri Lanka.With inputs from ANI