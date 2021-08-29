Jos Buttler to miss Oval Test vs India, Chris Woakes earns call-up

England has recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes to the squad for the fourth Test against India at The Oval. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler will miss the match due to the imminent birth of his second child. Sam Billings has been called up as cover, with Jonny Bairstow expected to don the gloves.

"We would like to wish Jos and his family all the very best for the impending birth of their second child. Unfortunately, he will miss this Test, and we'll then see if he returns for the final Test at Emirates Old Trafford," said England head coach Chris Silverwood.

"Jonny Bairstow will take over wicketkeeping duties, which he is relishing. As we all know, he has the skills to seamlessly take over from Jos and the ability to score crucial runs in the middle-order if called upon."

Woakes has not played Test cricket since the third Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in August 2020 after recovering from a heel injury. Meanwhile, Saqib Mahmood has been released from the squad and will return to Lancashire to play in the County Championship.

The fourth Test begins on September 2. England beat India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley to level the five-match series 1-1.