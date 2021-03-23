Krunal Pandya's 26-ball 50 fastest by a debutant in ODIs

Krunal Pandya's 26-ball 50 is the fastest half-century ever by a debutant in ODI cricket. Pandya reached the milestone with a single off Tom Curran. He overtook John Morris (35 balls) of New Zealand, who set the record against England in 1990. It is also the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian since 2012.

India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: Krunal, Rahul fifties help India post 317/5

Krunal hit 58 off 31 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. An emotional Krunal Pandya dedicated his knock to his father, who passed away in January this year. After coming off the field, Hardik gave Krunal a bear-hug.

Krunal was ably supported by KL Rahul, who also remained unbeaten on 62 off 43. Rahul and Krunal added 112 in 9.3 overs as India finished on 317 for five.