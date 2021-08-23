Mark Wood to miss third England vs India Test at Headingley

England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.

Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s and will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley starting on Wednesday.

England's defeat at Lord's a consequence of poor batting

He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of the third Test match.

The Durham paceman, whose career has been blighted by injuries, adds to the growing list of unavailable England seam bowlers.

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes are out due to injury whilst all-rounder Ben Stokes is unavailable owing to a mental health break.

Wood's injury could force England to play Saqib Mahmood, who came in as cover for Broad.