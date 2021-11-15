Cricket Cricket India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17 in Jaipur. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2021 19:40 IST India and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17. - AP Team Sportstar 15 November, 2021 19:40 IST India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17 in Jaipur. The second T20I will take place on November 19 in Ranchi before the series concludes in Kolkata on November 21. Here is a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is, as on October 31, 2021, after the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match. India vsNew Zealand18Matches188Won91N/R1Leading run-scorers for India from the fixtureBatterMRunsAvgRohit Sharma1435229.33Virat Kohli1031134.55KL Rahul624248.40MS Dhoni1122337.16Shreyas Iyer818236.40Leading run-scorers for New Zealand from the fixtureBatterMRunsAvgColin Munro1242638.72Kane Williamson1235832.54Ross Taylor1334934.90Tim Seifert828046.66Brendon McCullum4261130.50Leading wicket-takers for India from the fixtureBowlerMWktsEconJasprit Bumrah10126.10Shardul Thakur689.94Yuzvendra Chahal1078.13Ravindra Jadeja656.45Bhuvneshwar Kumar658.71Leading wicket-takers for New Zealand from the fixtureBowlerMWktsEconIsh Sodhi13197.25Mitchell Santner13127.29Tim Southee13119.01Trent Boult498.28Daniel Vettori466.00*Italics - active playersNote: Two of India's victories against the Kiwis came in the Super Over. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :