India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17 in Jaipur. The second T20I will take place on November 19 in Ranchi before the series concludes in Kolkata on November 21.

Here is a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is, as on October 31, 2021, after the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match.

India vs New Zealand 18 Matches 18 8 Won 9 1 N/R 1

Leading run-scorers for India from the fixture

Batter M Runs Avg Rohit Sharma 14 352 29.33 Virat Kohli 10 311 34.55 KL Rahul 6 242 48.40 MS Dhoni 11 223 37.16 Shreyas Iyer 8 182 36.40

Leading run-scorers for New Zealand from the fixture

Batter M Runs Avg Colin Munro 12 426 38.72 Kane Williamson 12 358 32.54 Ross Taylor 13 349 34.90 Tim Seifert 8 280 46.66 Brendon McCullum 4 261 130.50

Leading wicket-takers for India from the fixture

Bowler M Wkts Econ Jasprit Bumrah 10 12 6.10 Shardul Thakur 6 8 9.94 Yuzvendra Chahal 10 7 8.13 Ravindra Jadeja 6 5 6.45 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 5 8.71

Leading wicket-takers for New Zealand from the fixture

Bowler M Wkts Econ Ish Sodhi 13 19 7.25 Mitchell Santner 13 12 7.29 Tim Southee 13 11 9.01 Trent Boult 4 9 8.28 Daniel Vettori 4 6 6.00

*Italics - active players

Note: Two of India's victories against the Kiwis came in the Super Over.