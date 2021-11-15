Cricket

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17 in Jaipur.

15 November, 2021 19:40 IST

India and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17.   -  AP

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17 in Jaipur. The second T20I will take place on November 19 in Ranchi before the series concludes in Kolkata on November 21.

Here is a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is, as on October 31, 2021, after the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match.

India vsNew Zealand
18Matches18
8Won9
1N/R1

Leading run-scorers for India from the fixture

BatterMRunsAvg
Rohit Sharma1435229.33
Virat Kohli1031134.55
KL Rahul624248.40
MS Dhoni1122337.16
Shreyas Iyer818236.40

Leading run-scorers for New Zealand from the fixture

BatterMRunsAvg
Colin Munro1242638.72
Kane Williamson1235832.54
Ross Taylor1334934.90
Tim Seifert828046.66
Brendon McCullum4261130.50

Leading wicket-takers for India from the fixture

BowlerMWktsEcon
Jasprit Bumrah10126.10
Shardul Thakur689.94
Yuzvendra Chahal1078.13
Ravindra Jadeja656.45
Bhuvneshwar Kumar658.71

Leading wicket-takers for New Zealand from the fixture

BowlerMWktsEcon
Ish Sodhi13197.25
Mitchell Santner13127.29
Tim Southee13119.01
Trent Boult498.28
Daniel Vettori466.00

*Italics - active players

Note: Two of India's victories against the Kiwis came in the Super Over.

