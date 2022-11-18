Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI info, Wellington rain forecast for today’s IND vs NZ match

Team Sportstar
18 November, 2022 08:27 IST
India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20I series against New Zealand.

India faces New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Wellington.

Hardik Pandya leads the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul has also been rested from the side.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs for the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:

India Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar,  Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

SQUADS

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Devon Conway
Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips (vc)
All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tim Southee, Umran Malik
Team Composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 10.0

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Rain, Weather Forecast Updates

According to the New Zealand Met Service website, “Heavy showers developing this afternoon, turning to heavy rain this evening. Chance of a thunderstorm. Southeasterlies turning northeasterly this evening,” are expected in Wellington today.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I start today? 

The India vs New Zealand T20I will start at 12:00 PM IST. 

What time does the toss for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The toss of the India vs New Zealand T20I will take place at 11:30 AM IST.

