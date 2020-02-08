India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: Kohli and Co. aim to level series

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand. This is V.S. Aravind and I will take you through the action unfolding at Auckland.

The Preview

India's bowling in focus as Kohli and Co. look to bounce back

Some of their bowling and fielding frailties exposed in the series-opener, India will aim for quick course correction when they take on a resurgent New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Flying high after the 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the T20 series, India was brought to the ground after the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a four-wicket win in the first ODI.

The Black Caps chased down their highest-ever total in ODI cricket at Seddon Park and the toss will be crucial once again at the even shorter Eden Park where the side batting second will have a clear advantage.

New Zealand opted to bat here in both the T20Is, but India chased well in both instances albeit in different circumstances.

India finds themselves in a familiar situation after the loss in Hamilton. But the visitors have come from behind against the West Indies and Australia to win their last two ODI series and Virat Kohli’s men will look to do the same here.

Like in Chennai against the West Indies, or in Mumbai against Australia, India’s loss at Hamilton was down to their lack of ability to take wickets in the middle overs.

The opposition batsmen took advantage to hit big and the Indian attack didn’t have any answers.

In the first ODI, skipper Virat Kohli turned to Jasprit Bumrah every time he went searching for a wicket. This over-dependency is something India would want to address in their composition.

India’s fielding too will be under the scanner. In each of those losses at Chennai, Mumbai and Hamilton, it was poor despite flashes of individual brilliance.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.