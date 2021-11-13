Mumbai to host four-day camp for India's Test specialists from Monday

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins in Kanpur on November 25, India’s Test specialists will have a four-day preparatory camp in Mumbai from Monday.

Several sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed to Sportstar that the players will train at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex from Monday.

Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prasidh Krishna, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat and Jayant Yadav are expected to be part of the camp.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not available for the first Test, Rahane will lead the Indian team for the first Test in Kanpur and the BCCI sources have confirmed that Rahane has already been training at the BKC facility for the last few days.

“There hasn’t been much red ball cricket for a while and the idea was to ensure that the players who are not the part of the limited overs side get some quality preparation before heading to Kanpur for the Test match,” a BCCI official, aware of the development, said.

When contacted, the Mumbai Cricket Association sources also confirmed the development of the camp. “We have been asked by the BCCI to arrange the camp, and we have prepared the BKC facility for the training sessions,” a source in the MCA said.

The India-New Zealand series begins on Wednesday with the first T20I in Jaipur.