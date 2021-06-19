WTC final, Southampton, 2nd day: Kohli, Rahane dig deep as India, New Zealand share honours

Bad light forced stumps on day two of the weather-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Put in to bat, India was on 146-3 when the umpires checked the light and decided it was not clear enough to continue playing.

India captain Virat Kohli was batting on 44, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was on 29.

Earlier, India got off to a steady start before losing both its openers in quick succession. Put in to bat under an overcast sky, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 62 runs.

After persistent rain washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson elected to field.

Rohit and Gill looked prepared for the challenge, both standing outside the crease to negate the moving ball.

Gill was slow to get off the blocks but grew in confidence after pulling Trent Boult for a four. The 21-year-old was hit on his helmet grille by a rising delivery from Kyle Jamieson, who returned to break the flourishing opening stand with a delivery that swung late.

Rohit, having made a fluent 34, left his bat hanging and Tim Southee dived to his right to pouch the outside edge at third slip.

Neil Wagner was introduced late in the first session, and the left-arm quick struck in his first over, dismissing Gill caught behind for 28.

Both teams stuck to their strength, with India picking both its spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- and New Zealand opting for an all-seam attack.

The ICC has allocated a reserve day to make up for the lost time. The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for Test cricket.