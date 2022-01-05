Cricket Cricket India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jansen engage in war of words Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen had an angry mid-wicket confrontation that could have turned worse had not umpire Marais Erasmus intervened quickly to defuse the tension. S.Dinakar JOHANNESBURG 05 January, 2022 17:47 IST Umpire Marais Erasmus comes jogging to have a talk with Jasprit Bumrah of India and Marco Jansen of the Proteas during day three of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES S.Dinakar JOHANNESBURG 05 January, 2022 17:47 IST Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen had an angry mid-wicket confrontation that could have turned worse had not umpire Marais Erasmus intervened quickly to defuse the tension.The incident happened when Jansen bounced and Bumrah, who attempted to hook, couldn’t connect properly and the ball went to point.And Jansen, turning towards the Indian vice-captain, let loose a barrage of words.FOLLOW: India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Live score, updatesThis infuriated Bumrah, who charged towards Jansen. Both met at mid-pitch, and the situation looked nasty. Credit to Erasmus for quickly stepping in.It was an occasion when tempers became frayed in a tense, tight game.Later, when Bumrah swatted Kagiso Rabada for a six, the cheers from the Indian dressing room were the loudest. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :