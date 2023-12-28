Rohit Sharma: We can’t depend on only one bowler; others also have to perform their roles

Lessons are to be learned from a crushing Test defeat in three days, but Rohit Sharma believes it has to be left behind here and should not be given too much importance.

“We have full confidence in the guys here,” the Indian captain told reporters shortly after his team were beaten by an innings and 32 runs, on the third day of the first Test. That meant India’s wait for its first-ever series win against South Africa in the longest format will have to wait.

Rohit praised Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent effort. The pace spearhead was playing his first Test since July 22 and was easily the pick of the Indian bowlers, with his four-wicket haul. “We cannot depend on only one bowler; the other bowlers also have to do their roles,” he said. “Debutant Prasidh Krishna was a little inexperienced (in First Class cricket), but he has the tools.”

As for India’s preparation for tours like this, it was better to do it on one’s own rather than depending on tour games, Rohit said. “You won’t get wickets like this for tour games, and you will get bowlers who bowl at 120-125 kph,” he said.

South African coach Shukri Conrad said he was keen to keep his record against India in the Test series at home. “But it is a shame that it is only a two-Test series,” he said. “This win is massive for us. We know India is a quality side. We are a quality side, too.”

After the match-winnings from Dean Elgar, who announced his retirement from international cricket before the series, he said that was probably the reason for the way he played. “Dean was phenomenal,” he said. “I haven’t seen him play like this before. And our debutants (Nandre Burger and David Bedingham were fantastic.”