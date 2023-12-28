MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma: We can’t depend on only one bowler; others also have to perform their roles

Rohit praised Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent effort. The pace spearhead was playing his first Test since July 22 and was easily the pick of the Indian bowlers, with his four-wicket haul

Published : Dec 28, 2023 23:08 IST , CENTURION - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: AP

Lessons are to be learned from a crushing Test defeat in three days, but Rohit Sharma believes it has to be left behind here and should not be given too much importance.

“We have full confidence in the guys here,” the Indian captain told reporters shortly after his team were beaten by an innings and 32 runs, on the third day of the first Test. That meant India’s wait for its first-ever series win against South Africa in the longest format will have to wait.

Rohit praised Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent effort. The pace spearhead was playing his first Test since July 22 and was easily the pick of the Indian bowlers, with his four-wicket haul. “We cannot depend on only one bowler; the other bowlers also have to do their roles,” he said. “Debutant Prasidh Krishna was a little inexperienced (in First Class cricket), but he has the tools.”

READ | SA vs IND, First Test: Elgar, Burger shine as South Africa humbles India

As for India’s preparation for tours like this, it was better to do it on one’s own rather than depending on tour games, Rohit said. “You won’t get wickets like this for tour games, and you will get bowlers who bowl at 120-125 kph,” he said.

South African coach Shukri Conrad said he was keen to keep his record against India in the Test series at home. “But it is a shame that it is only a two-Test series,” he said. “This win is massive for us. We know India is a quality side. We are a quality side, too.”

After the match-winnings from Dean Elgar, who announced his retirement from international cricket before the series, he said that was probably the reason for the way he played. “Dean was phenomenal,” he said. “I haven’t seen him play like this before. And our debutants (Nandre Burger and David Bedingham were fantastic.”

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

Jasprit Bumrah /

India vs South Africa /

Dean Elgar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. Rohit Sharma: We can’t depend on only one bowler; others also have to perform their roles
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC enters season break with a clinical 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos dethrones Pereyra Diaz in Golden Boot race after goal for Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: Humpy finishes runner-up; Vidit, Praggnanandhaa, and 10 others tie for third spot
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rohit Sharma: We can’t depend on only one bowler; others also have to perform their roles
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. SA vs IND, First Test: Elgar, Burger shine as South Africa humbles India
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. WTC points table 2023-25 updated: India slips to fifth after heavy defeat to South Africa in Centurion
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: England fans who flew down to watch India play Tests in South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. AUS vs PAK: Marsh, Smith dig Australia out of a hole in Pakistan Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. Rohit Sharma: We can’t depend on only one bowler; others also have to perform their roles
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC enters season break with a clinical 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos dethrones Pereyra Diaz in Golden Boot race after goal for Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: Humpy finishes runner-up; Vidit, Praggnanandhaa, and 10 others tie for third spot
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment