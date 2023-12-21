MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: India and South Africa clash in series decider; Live streaming info; Toss at 4:00 PM IST

SA vs IND: Here are the live score and updates from the third ODI between South Africa and India at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

Updated : Dec 21, 2023 15:49 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Tilak Varma in action.
India's Tilak Varma in action. | Photo Credit: AP
India's Tilak Varma in action. | Photo Credit: AP

SA vs IND: Live score and updates from the third ODI between South Africa and India at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. 

  • December 21, 2023 15:49
    What the venue offers

    Is generally a win the toss and bat first venue. Average first innings score is 250. 

  • December 21, 2023 15:46
    India and South Africa at Boland Park

    The teams have met twice here, and South Africa has won both encounters. 

  • December 21, 2023 15:34
    India’s top order will hold key in the series decider against South Africa

    India’s lone ODI series win in the Rainbow Nation came in 2018, and for an encore, it requires a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair. 

    Read the preview here:

    Top-order in focus as Rahul-led India takes on South Africa in ODI series decider

    India also has a tiny concern in its bowling department ahead of the third ODI. Mukesh Kumar is yet to pick up a wicket in two matches, and the pacer needs to slip into his striking armour sooner than later.

  • December 21, 2023 15:26
    Live streaming info

    The third ODI will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website

  • December 21, 2023 15:16
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

