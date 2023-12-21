SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: India and South Africa clash in series decider; Live streaming info; Toss at 4:00 PM IST

- December 21, 2023 15:49What the venue offers
Is generally a win the toss and bat first venue. Average first innings score is 250.
- December 21, 2023 15:46India and South Africa at Boland Park
The teams have met twice here, and South Africa has won both encounters.
- December 21, 2023 15:34India’s top order will hold key in the series decider against South Africa
India’s lone ODI series win in the Rainbow Nation came in 2018, and for an encore, it requires a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair.
Read the preview here:
- December 21, 2023 15:26Live streaming info
The third ODI will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website
- December 21, 2023 15:16Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. Stay tuned for the live updates.
