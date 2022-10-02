Cricket

India vs South Africa live streaming info, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2022 on TV and online

IND vs SA live streaming info: Here is all you need to know about the second T20I between India and South Africa which will be played in Guwahati.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 07:57 IST
Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match against South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match against South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: PTI

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India bowling attack in focus in Bumrah’s absence; South Africa hopes to bounce back

When will the 2nd T20I match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be shown on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

