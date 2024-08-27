MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United reinforces midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG, McTominay moves to Napoli

United has reached an agreement in principle to sign Ugarte for 50 million euros ($55 million) plus 10 million euros ($11 million) in potential bonuses, British media reported Tuesday.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 19:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal match in Las Vegas, July 6, 2024
FILE - Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal match in Las Vegas, July 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal match in Las Vegas, July 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United looks ready to take its summer spending on new players to around $240 million by signing Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

United has reached an agreement in principle to sign Ugarte for 50 million euros ($55 million) plus 10 million euros ($11 million) in potential bonuses, British media reported Tuesday.

Neither United nor PSG has commented publicly on the deal.

ALSO READ: Former Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny announces retirement

The 23-year-old Ugarte would be United’s fifth signing of the current transfer window — after striker Joshua Zirkzee, centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt and full-back Noussair Mazraoui — and has been a target of the club throughout the summer.

The arrival of Ugarte would be offset by the departure of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, who is set to join Napoli for a reported 25 million pounds ($33 million).

The 27-year-old McTominay has been with United since the age of five and has played 253 times for the first team, scoring 29 goals, but wasn’t a regular in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Manuel Ugarte /

Scott McTominay

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: Mariners win 4-3 in penalties, enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United reinforces midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG, McTominay moves to Napoli
    AP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Host TNCA XI scores 294/5 against fan-favourite visitor Mumbai on day one
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Mohun Bagan beats Bengaluru FC to enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man United reinforces midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG, McTominay moves to Napoli
    AP
  2. Former Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny announces retirement
    Reuters
  3. Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nigeria appoints German coach Bruno Labbadia to get World Cup 2026 qualifying back on track
    AP
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leipzig captain Orban handed two-game suspension
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: Mariners win 4-3 in penalties, enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United reinforces midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG, McTominay moves to Napoli
    AP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Host TNCA XI scores 294/5 against fan-favourite visitor Mumbai on day one
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Mohun Bagan beats Bengaluru FC to enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment