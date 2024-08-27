MagazineBuy Print

Former Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny announces retirement

Szczesny spent seven seasons at Juve and had one year left on his contract. He had been linked with a move to fellow Italian side Monza and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 19:13 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Szczesny played 84 times for Poland.
Szczesny played 84 times for Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Szczesny played 84 times for Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has retired from professional football, the 34-year-old said on Tuesday, weeks after leaving Serie A club Juventus by mutual agreement.

Szczesny spent seven seasons at Juve and had one year left on his contract. He had been linked with a move to fellow Italian side Monza and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

ALSO READ: Leipzig captain Orban handed two-game suspension

Having started his career at Premier League club Arsenal, Szczesny won the Serie A title three times with Juventus and the Coppa Italia on three occasions. He also had spells at Brentford and Roma.

He played 84 times for Poland.

“I left Warsaw, my hometown, in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream — to make a living out of football,” Szczesny posted on Instagram. “Little did I know it would be the start of a journey of a lifetime.

“Everything that I have and everything that I am, I owe to the beautiful game of football.”

