Bundesliga: Leipzig captain Orban handed two-game suspension

Orban will miss Saturday’s trip to champion Bayer Leverkusen and the following match at home to Union Berlin after the international break.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 18:07 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Willi Orban will miss Saturday’s trip to champion Bayer Leverkusen and the following match at home to Union Berlin after the international break.
Willi Orban will miss Saturday’s trip to champion Bayer Leverkusen and the following match at home to Union Berlin after the international break. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Willi Orban will miss Saturday’s trip to champion Bayer Leverkusen and the following match at home to Union Berlin after the international break. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban was handed a two-game suspension by the German FA disciplinary committee on Tuesday after receiving a red card in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bochum.

Orban will miss Saturday’s trip to champion Bayer Leverkusen and the following match at home to Union Berlin after the international break.

The 31-year-old Hungary international was sent off for a last-man foul on Myron Boadu late in Saturday’s match.

Leipzig was ahead in its Bundesliga opener thanks to a goal from debutant Antonio Nusa and held on to win.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose had hoped Orban would avoid suspension, saying the slow-motion video of the incident showed “Willi touched the ball a little” before the contact which drew the red card.

Rose praised Orban for his tactical foul, saying Leipzig was “in trouble” and “in that situation, Willi more or less had to sacrifice himself.”

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Leipzig

