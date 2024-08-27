La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona finally registers Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash

Barcelona was finally able to register new signing Dani Olmo with La Liga on Tuesday, and he is expected to make his debut later on against Rayo Vallecano.

The Spanish midfielder missed the club’s first two La Liga matches after joining from RB Leipzig as the Catalan giants struggled to meet the Spanish top flight’s strict financial rules for player registrations.

However, after allowing Ilkay Gundogan to return to Manchester City and loaning Clement Lenglet to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona was able to name Olmo in its squad for the clash at Rayo later Tuesday.

Spanish media reported that defender Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury absence with an Achilles tendon issue also allowed Barcelona more financial leeway with La Liga.

Olmo starred for Spain as it won Euro 2024 in Germany this summer before completing a 60 million euro ($67 million) move to Barcelona.