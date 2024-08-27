MagazineBuy Print

Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC chairman, to take over in December

Jay Shah’s term as BCCI secretary was due to expire in 2025. He had assumed the role in October 2019.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 20:16 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Jay Shah had previously served as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and chairperson of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee.
Jay Shah had previously served as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and chairperson of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Jay Shah had previously served as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and chairperson of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jay Shah will formally take over as the International Cricket Council’s chair on December 1 after being elected unopposed.

Shah, the incumbent secretary of the BCCI since October 2019 and also the chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

According to a statement by the ICC, Shah expressed his intent to advance the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics — a moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport’s growth.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

When he takes over in December, he will be the youngest ICC chairman at the age of 36 and will join the august club of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as the Indians to have chaired the global body. Currently, he is the BCCI-appointed ICC director and also the chairperson of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee, considered the most influential arms of the ICC.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vishal Kaith rises to the occasion as Mohun Bagan enters Durand Cup 2024 final, beats Bengaluru FC on penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. India to have 30 grapplers in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: MBSG wins 4-3 in penalties, enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
