Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC chairman, to take over in December

Jay Shah will formally take over as the International Cricket Council’s chair on December 1 after being elected unopposed.

Shah, the incumbent secretary of the BCCI since October 2019 and also the chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

According to a statement by the ICC, Shah expressed his intent to advance the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics — a moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport’s growth.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

When he takes over in December, he will be the youngest ICC chairman at the age of 36 and will join the august club of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as the Indians to have chaired the global body. Currently, he is the BCCI-appointed ICC director and also the chairperson of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee, considered the most influential arms of the ICC.