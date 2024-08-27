MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu tournament: Host TNCA XI scores 294/5 against fan-favourite visitor Mumbai on day one

While Pradosh Ranjan Paul and B. Indrajith engaged in a 74-run stand for the third wicket, No. 5 batter Boopathi Vaishna Kumar played till stumps as the host reached 294 for five.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 18:58 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Pradosh Ranjan Paul played late and ran hard for his runs as his first boundary came off the 66th ball he faced. 
Pradosh Ranjan Paul played late and ran hard for his runs as his first boundary came off the 66th ball he faced.  | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Pradosh Ranjan Paul played late and ran hard for his runs as his first boundary came off the 66th ball he faced.  | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

TNCA XI had three half-centurions on day one of the Buchi Babu tournament fixture against Mumbai here at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

While Pradosh Ranjan Paul (65, 87b, 4x4) and B. Indrajith (61, 115b, 7x4) engaged in a 74-run stand for the third wicket, No. 5 batter Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (63 batting, 121b, 6x4) played till stumps as the host reached 294 for five.

Pradosh played late and ran hard for his runs (seven twos and four threes) as his first boundary came off the 66th ball he faced. Just as he started to get expansive, Tanush Kotian trapped him in front of the wicket. Indrajith — who was in the middle of a chanceless knock and after notching up his third consecutive fifty-plus score — lost his stumps to off-spinner Himanshu Singh.

Also read | Suryakumar-Yadav wants to earn that Test spot again

On a day that also saw a drizzle interrupting the proceedings in the afternoon, a compelling sequence of events happened at the boundary line as the players were about to call it a day.

Shreyas Iyer was bowling the 90th over in an action quite similar to Sunil Narine’s. Suryakumar Yadav had fielding duty in the deep-midwicket boundary and had a fair few young enthusiasts asking for his autographs and pictures. The India T20I captain obliged to as many requests as possible in between Shreyas’ darting off-spinners. As if this was not enough, R. Sonu Yadav deposited the final ball of the day well over Suryakumar’s head before the fans rushed inside the ground to continue showering their love.

The scores:
TNCA XI 294/5 in 90 overs (Pradosh 65, Indrajith 61, Boopathi 63 batting) vs. Mumbai; Toss: TNCA XI.

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Shreyas Iyer /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Mumbai /

Pradosh Ranjan Paul /

Baba Indrajith

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: Mariners enter Durand Cup 2024 final after 4-3 win in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: Host TNCA XI scores 294/5 against fan-favourite visitor Mumbai on day one
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Mohun Bagan beats Bengaluru FC to enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 — schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Host TNCA XI scores 294/5 against fan-favourite visitor Mumbai on day one
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Jonny Bairstow’s white-ball career not over, says England selector Luke Wright
    AFP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President’s XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India hopes to break the ‘final barrier’ in T20 World Cup
    PTI
  5. England announces T20I, ODI squads for Australia series: Buttler continues as captain; Bairstow, Moeen Ali dropped
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: Mariners enter Durand Cup 2024 final after 4-3 win in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: Host TNCA XI scores 294/5 against fan-favourite visitor Mumbai on day one
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Mohun Bagan beats Bengaluru FC to enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 — schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment