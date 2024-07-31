SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: India registers famous win to clean sweep series as Sri Lanka batters fumble, again

Suryakumar Yadav had never bowled in a T20I game, before today.

On Tuesday, at the Pallekele Stadium, with Sri Lanka needing six runs for a win from the final over, the Indian captain brought himself on, opting not to go for the more conventional option of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

What unfolded was stuff usually reserved for fiction as Suryakumar gave away just five runs, with a mix of off-breaks and seam-ups, ensuring a tie.

A shell-shacked Sri Lanka folded out for two runs in the Super Over batting first. Befittingly, it was Suryakumar who struck the winning runs, with a four off the first ball, as India secured an improbable victory and a series clean sweep.

With two overs to go in the chase, the odds were even more stacked against India, with the home side needing just nine runs. Suryakumar handed the ball to Rinku Singh, who too had never bowled in a T20I before today. Rinku delivered a three-run over, dismissing the well-settled Kusal Perera and Ramesh Mendis, to set the stage for his captain.

India’s inconceivable win was aided in no small measure by the now-customary Sri Lankan middle-order collapse.

Once again, the top-order trio of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera hauled the team to relative safety, in its 138-run chase, only for the rest of the batting order to fumble.

India’s resurgence was set up first by its front-line spinners. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi provided the initial breakthroughs by nabbing the on-song Sri Lankan opening pair of Nissanka and Mendis. Offie Washington Sundar followed it by piercing the Lankan middle order with a double strike, dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka.

But their contributions would soon be surpassed by the part-time duo of Rinku and Suryakumar, who for a change, bowled India to a famous win.

Earlier, for the first time in this series, India floundered with the bat after being sent in as the home bowlers bowled with purpose and intensity.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck the opening blow by squeezing one underneath Yashasvi Jaiswal’s attempted sweep, trapping the left-handed opener in front.

India’s decision to promote Sanju Samson and Rinku up the order yielded no rewards as both batters were dismissed cheaply, and were soon followed by Suryakumar.

Shubman Gill, the lone survivor of the top-order collapse, and Riyan Parag put together a crucial 54-run stand. This, along with a late cameo from Washington Sundar proved to be a key differential in the end.