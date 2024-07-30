IND vs SL: Asalanka replaces Mendis as Sri Lanka’s ODI captain

Sri Lanka replaced its ODI skipper Kusal Mendis with T20 captain Charith Asalanka on Tuesday ahead of a three-match series against visiting India.

Asalanka, a 27-year-old middle-order batsman, will become Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain after he was last week also named T20 skipper.

Asalanka was handed the T20 job after the resignation of Wanindu Hasaranga, following Sri Lanka’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

ALSO READ: Matthew Mott steps down as England men’s white-ball head coach

Mendis remains in the 16-member ODI squad announced by Sri Lanka Cricket for the upcoming series.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.