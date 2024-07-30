MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL: Asalanka replaces Mendis as Sri Lanka’s ODI captain

Asalanka, a 27-year-old middle-order batsman, will become Sri Lanka's white-ball captain after he was last week also named T20 skipper.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 22:20 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka replaced its ODI skipper Kusal Mendis with T20 captain Charith Asalanka on Tuesday ahead of a three-match series against visiting India.

Asalanka, a 27-year-old middle-order batsman, will become Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain after he was last week also named T20 skipper.

Asalanka was handed the T20 job after the resignation of Wanindu Hasaranga, following Sri Lanka’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

ALSO READ: Matthew Mott steps down as England men’s white-ball head coach

Mendis remains in the 16-member ODI squad announced by Sri Lanka Cricket for the upcoming series.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.

ODI Squad
Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana and Asitha Fernando.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
