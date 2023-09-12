- September 12, 2023 13:19Weather update!
- September 12, 2023 13:09Asia Cup 2023 Match No: 10
- September 12, 2023 13:03LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 12.
Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- September 12, 2023 13:00Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay Tuned for updates regarding the playing XI, toss and score updates from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL looks to continue winning streak; When and where to watch
- India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect IND vs SL match today?
- FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 draw to happen on Sep 15 in Zurich
- India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for IND vs SL match today
- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE