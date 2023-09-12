India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL looks to continue winning streak; When and where to watch

LIVE STREAMING INFO

What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 12.

Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.