Live

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL looks to continue winning streak; When and where to watch

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day: Get the score updates of the IND vs SL Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match from Colombo.

Updated : Sep 12, 2023 13:49 IST

Team Sportstar
India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill share a light moment during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill share a light moment during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill share a light moment during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

  • September 12, 2023 13:19
    Weather update!

    Weatherforecast.png

  • September 12, 2023 13:09
    Asia Cup 2023 Match No: 10
  • September 12, 2023 13:03
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

    The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 12.

    Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

    The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

  • September 12, 2023 13:00
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay Tuned for updates regarding the playing XI, toss and score updates from the game.

