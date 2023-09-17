India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup final 2023: SL wins Toss to bat vs IND; Playing XI, weather, streaming updates

- September 17, 2023 14:30TOSS
TOSS: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat
Dasun Shanaka: We’ll bat first. Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren’t able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate. Maheesh Theekshana is out, Dushanth Hemantha is in.
- September 17, 2023 14:30Rohit Sharma set for 250th ODI
Shortly after crossing the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, Rohit Sharma is set to make his 250th ODI appearance.
- September 17, 2023 14:27Washington in India XI?
- September 17, 2023 14:25Pitch Report
Dominic Cork and Sanjay Manjrekar assess the conditions: Fresh pitch for the final. Colombo pitches have generally been useful for the spinners. We are right next to the pitch used for the earlier India Sri Lanka game. It is a dry surface, 70m boundaries all directions. If I’m a captain, I’ll be batting first and then hope for some turn at night.
- September 17, 2023 14:22A special supporter for team India
- September 17, 2023 14:13Predicted XIs
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
- September 17, 2023 14:07Sellout crowd for the final!
- September 17, 2023 14:00Spin to win?
- September 17, 2023 13:57Follow Sportstar’s live weather blog for regular updates
- September 17, 2023 13:53The host’s road to the final
- September 17, 2023 13:45INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs in SRI LANKA
Matches played: 65
India won: 31
Sri Lanka won: 28
Tied matches: 0
No result: 6
Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1
- September 17, 2023 13:36The majestic Asia Cup trophy!
- September 17, 2023 13:29INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
Matches played: 166
India won: 97
Sri Lanka won: 57
Tied matches: 1
No result: 11
Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1
- September 17, 2023 13:22Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 points table.
- September 17, 2023 13:04D-Day at Colombo RPS
- September 17, 2023 11:33Preview
The curse of the Asia Cup has persisted. It’s not going to be India versus Pakistan, in sync with the tournament’s 39-year history.
Nevertheless, with the World Cup less than three weeks away, there will be much more at stake than bragging about continental supremacy when India takes on Sri Lanka in what is expected to be a scintillating Sunday.
While both teams are dealing with injury concerns, Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to come up with a near-perfect show against a Sri Lankan outfit - backed by a 35,000-strong home crowd - that has nothing to lose at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Contrary to most of last week, the weather in the port city has been brighter and hotter with every passing day. Despite the radar alerting a couple of thunderstorms predicted in the afternoon, a combination of a reserve day provision and an efficient groundstaff will in all likelihood result in either Rohit or Dasun Shananka lifting the coveted trophy on Sunday night itself.
For India, the match becomes even more important considering the pressure it will be carrying for repeating the 2011 wonders at home starting next month. Having wilted under pressure in ICC tournaments for a decade and not having won a multi-nation tournament title for five years, it will be paramount for India to carry the confidence into the global showpiece event.
On pitches that have expectedly become slower with every passing match over the last week, India will have to get its act right. Axar Patel, having hurt his wrist and elbow during a valiant knock in Friday’s run-chase against Bangladesh, is an unlikely starter. Washington Sundar has joined the squad as Axar’s backup, with the final call on his formal induction into the squad to be taken later on Saturday night.
Should Axar be sidelined, India will be tempted to get Washington in the XI with an eye on bolstering its batting depth and spin department.
Sri Lanka has been dealt with a severe blow, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana having been ruled out of the final. Spin-bowling all-rounder Sahan Arachchige joined the squad for its pre-match training session on Saturday afternoon.
Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be risked, considering next week’s series against Australia to serve as the final fitness test for the batter.
India will rely on the big three - captain Rohit, his opening partner Shubman Gill and run-machine Virat Kohli - to come to the occasion.
Can it return to India high on confidence? Or will Sri Lanka - having survived a scare in the first round and pulled off a heist against Pakistan - carry the brownie points by defending its Asia Cup title?
Over to Sunday!
- September 17, 2023 11:32IND vs SL live streaming info
Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match today?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium from 3 PM IST on Sunday.
