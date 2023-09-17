MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup final 2023: SL wins Toss to bat vs IND; Playing XI, weather, streaming updates

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup Final: Get the live score, toss, Playing XI updates of the Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka from Colombo.

Updated : Sep 17, 2023 14:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in focus against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in focus against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in focus against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka. This is Anish Pathiyil and Lalith Kalidas taking you through the action in Colombo.

  • September 17, 2023 14:30
    TOSS

    TOSS: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat

    Dasun Shanaka: We’ll bat first. Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren’t able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate. Maheesh Theekshana is out, Dushanth Hemantha is in.

  • September 17, 2023 14:30
    Rohit Sharma set for 250th ODI

    Shortly after crossing the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, Rohit Sharma is set to make his 250th ODI appearance.

  • September 17, 2023 14:27
    Washington in India XI?
  • September 17, 2023 14:25
    Pitch Report

    Dominic Cork and Sanjay Manjrekar assess the conditions: Fresh pitch for the final. Colombo pitches have generally been useful for the spinners. We are right next to the pitch used for the earlier India Sri Lanka game. It is a dry surface, 70m boundaries all directions. If I’m a captain, I’ll be batting first and then hope for some turn at night.

  • September 17, 2023 14:22
    A special supporter for team India
  • September 17, 2023 14:13
    Predicted XIs

    India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

  • September 17, 2023 14:07
    Sellout crowd for the final!
  • September 17, 2023 14:00
    Spin to win?
  • September 17, 2023 13:57
    Follow Sportstar’s live weather blog for regular updates

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?

    IND vs SL LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Colombo weather updates: A heavy rain threat looms over the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final on Sunday.

  • September 17, 2023 13:53
    The host’s road to the final
  • September 17, 2023 13:45
    INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs in SRI LANKA

    Matches played: 65

    India won: 31

    Sri Lanka won: 28

    Tied matches: 0

    No result: 6

    Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)

    Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

  • September 17, 2023 13:36
    The majestic Asia Cup trophy!
  • September 17, 2023 13:29
    INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS

    Matches played: 166

    India won: 97

    Sri Lanka won: 57

    Tied matches: 1

    No result: 11

    Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)

    Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

  • September 17, 2023 13:22
    Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 points table.

    Asiacupsuper4table.png

  • September 17, 2023 13:13
    In case you missed it

    Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final

    The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will join the Indian squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

  • September 17, 2023 13:04
    D-Day at Colombo RPS

  • September 17, 2023 11:33
    Preview

    The curse of the Asia Cup has persisted. It’s not going to be India versus Pakistan, in sync with the tournament’s 39-year history.

    Nevertheless, with the World Cup less than three weeks away, there will be much more at stake than bragging about continental supremacy when India takes on Sri Lanka in what is expected to be a scintillating Sunday.

    While both teams are dealing with injury concerns, Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to come up with a near-perfect show against a Sri Lankan outfit - backed by a 35,000-strong home crowd - that has nothing to lose at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

    Contrary to most of last week, the weather in the port city has been brighter and hotter with every passing day. Despite the radar alerting a couple of thunderstorms predicted in the afternoon, a combination of a reserve day provision and an efficient groundstaff will in all likelihood result in either Rohit or Dasun Shananka lifting the coveted trophy on Sunday night itself.

    For India, the match becomes even more important considering the pressure it will be carrying for repeating the 2011 wonders at home starting next month. Having wilted under pressure in ICC tournaments for a decade and not having won a multi-nation tournament title for five years, it will be paramount for India to carry the confidence into the global showpiece event.

    On pitches that have expectedly become slower with every passing match over the last week, India will have to get its act right. Axar Patel, having hurt his wrist and elbow during a valiant knock in Friday’s run-chase against Bangladesh, is an unlikely starter. Washington Sundar has joined the squad as Axar’s backup, with the final call on his formal induction into the squad to be taken later on Saturday night.

    Should Axar be sidelined, India will be tempted to get Washington in the XI with an eye on bolstering its batting depth and spin department.

    Sri Lanka has been dealt with a severe blow, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana having been ruled out of the final. Spin-bowling all-rounder Sahan Arachchige joined the squad for its pre-match training session on Saturday afternoon.

    Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be risked, considering next week’s series against Australia to serve as the final fitness test for the batter.

    India will rely on the big three - captain Rohit, his opening partner Shubman Gill and run-machine Virat Kohli - to come to the occasion.

    Can it return to India high on confidence? Or will Sri Lanka - having survived a scare in the first round and pulled off a heist against Pakistan - carry the brownie points by defending its Asia Cup title?

    Over to Sunday!

  • September 17, 2023 11:32
    IND vs SL live streaming info

    Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match today?

    The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

    Where will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?

    The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium from 3 PM IST on Sunday.


India vs Sri Lanka /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

