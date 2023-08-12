IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2

Key Updates
- August 12, 2023 23:29Match report: India levels series 2-2 in 4th T20I against West Indies
- August 12, 2023 23:22India 179/1 in 17 overs
Shepherd continues. Wide and a single to finish the match. India draws level the five-match series 2-2.
Jaiswal remains not out on 84 off 51 while Gill scored 77 from 47.
- August 12, 2023 23:18India 177/1
Holder continues. Full and on the pads and Tilak places it fine for four behind keeper. Just two more needed now.
- August 12, 2023 23:11India 170/1
Shepherd to bowl now. Half-volley and Gill sends the ball to the stands in the mid-wicket region. OUT! Gill is caught at square leg as he tries to whip one out of the ground. A terrific stand comes to an end.
Tilak Varma joins Jaiswal at the crease.
Jaiswal slashes a wide delivery and it goes for four towards deep third!
- August 12, 2023 23:05India 157/0
Holder is back. Slow ball, full, Gill hits it in the air towards long-on but it falls just short of the fielder as Kyle Mayers dives in front. A quiet over after a long time.
- August 12, 2023 23:00India 151/0 in 14 overs
McCoy into the attack. Full ball, Jaiswal edges it for four very fine of the short third fielder. Another half-volley and this time Jaiswal hits it straight for a SIX! 150-up with that shot.
- August 12, 2023 22:53India 138/0
Odean Smith is back into the attack. On the pads and Gill picks him up for a SIX over square leg. A quick single and Jaiswal loses hit bat while stealing a run. Full ball and West Indies appeal for LBW and umpire gives it OUT. Gill reviews it immediately. No edge there however, the ball is missing wicket and the decision is reversed! Good review. Jaiswal finishes the over with a SIX over mid-wicket. A length ball and Jaiswal picks it up easily.
- August 12, 2023 22:49India 123/0
Hosein into his last over. Bit innovation from Gill there as he tries to reverse but only for a single. Jaiswal reverses and hits Hosein for a SIX over square! Terrific hit.
- August 12, 2023 22:41India 113/0 in 11 overs
Rovman Powell introduces himself. The keeper is standing up for him. Gill cuts him towards backward point region that brings up his fifty. A terrific knock with three fours and three sixes. No ball by Powell, and a free-hit for Jaiswal. He walks across and places it towards square leg for four! What a shot to bring up his fifty! His maiden half-century. 13 runs off the over.
- August 12, 2023 22:35India 100/0 in 10 overs
Akeal Hosein continues with his left arm spin. Gill sweeps fine, a terrific chase by the fielder and he saves a boundary! A single by Jaiswal that brings up 100 for India! What a stand this for the opening wicket.
- August 12, 2023 22:30India 93/0 in 9 overs
Shepherd is back. Too wide outside off stump and Jaiswal slashes it over backward point for four! Another good over for India.
- August 12, 2023 22:25India 84/0 in 8 overs
Hosein returns. Tight over so far from the spinner. He has a job on his hands being the lone spinner in the playing XI today. Gill finishes the over with a short jab for four towards mid-wicket.
- August 12, 2023 22:20India 75/0
Holder is back. On the pads, and Gill hits it fine towards fine leg for four. Nine off the over.
- August 12, 2023 22:15India 66/0 in 6 overs
Odean Smith to bowl the last over of the powerplay. Gill welcomes him with a SIX straight down the ground. A slow ball full outside off stump and he powers it for huge hit. Short ball on the body and Gill pulls it towards square leg just over the fielder at deep for another SIX. Wide outside off stump on a length and Gill smacks it over point for four to end the powerplay! Super start to runchase for India.
- August 12, 2023 22:10India 50/0
Romario Shepherd into the attack now. Jaiswal charges down the track and places the ball towards covers for a four. Such a beautiful shot. And now he scoops towards fine leg for a four. Good way to bring up fifty for India.
- August 12, 2023 22:05India 37/0 in 4 overs
Change of ends for McCoy, who replaces Hosein. Gill has looked to rotate strike here more than hitting boundaries.
Rovman Powell is going off the field to get some treatment.
Classic Gill! A short-arm jab for a SIX! What a shot. A quick single to end the over.
- August 12, 2023 22:01India 28/0 in 3 overs
Jason Holder replaces McCoy, and Jaiswal hits him for a four towards deepbackward point. He walked down the ground, knowing exactly what Holder will do. Terrific by youngster. Full ball, outside off stump and Jaiswal hits it towards covers for four! Third boundary of the over now, on the off, full and he powers it in the gap between mid-off and covers for four.
- August 12, 2023 21:57India 16/0 in 2 overs
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein into the attack. Jaiswal tries a reverse sweep but is saved by the fielder at point, only a single there. Only six runs off the over.
- August 12, 2023 21:53India 10/0 in 1 over
Obed McCoy to Jaiswal, first ball, wide outside off stump on a length, and he slashes hard, gets an edge that goes for four! What a start for India. And he finishes the over with a four as well. Full ball, outside off and Jaiswal picks it over mid-off for four.
- August 12, 2023 21:49And we are back!
West Indies players are in a huddle. Indian openers are ready as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill walk in as India chases a record target here at Lauderhill.
- August 12, 2023 21:34WI 178/8 in 20 overs
Arshdeep Singh to Hetmyer, a half-volley and he swings it towards mid-wicket for a SIX! A good start to the over. But as usual, Arshdeep strikes back. Next ball, a bouncer, Hetmyer tries hitting it straight and a good diving catch by Tilak sends him back. Umpires do check it but its a clean catch. Hetmyer is OUT.
Akeal Hosein walks in. An attempted yorker and Hosein places it towards mid-off and gets a four! Arshdeep has been mixing his lengths. Length ball, outside off, and Odean finishes the innings with a SIX over long off!
India needs 179 to win and level the series. Will be a record chase on this ground. Highest successful chase at Lauderhill is 95.
- August 12, 2023 21:27WI 161/7 in 19 overs
Mukesh Kumar for the penultimate over. The plan is simple: bowl yorkers. A low full toss and Hetmyer swings the bat towards mid-wicket that goes for a four. A bouncer to end the over! Good change up and Odean Smith misses it.
- August 12, 2023 21:22WI 153/7
Arshdeep Singh into the attack. 150-up for West Indies! With little more than two overs left, it will be looking for something around 175 here. Two runs and fifty for Hetmyer off 35 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. Windies need him for a strong finish here.
- August 12, 2023 21:17WI 144/7 in 17 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back for his last over. A full ball outside off and Hetmyer hits it over covers for a SIX! 12 runs off the over.
- August 12, 2023 21:09WI 132/7
Mukesh Kumar continues and he strikes for the first time today as he bowls Jason Holder! A full ball, Holder tries to work it towards on side, gets an inside edge onto the pads and deflects to hit the stumps.
No ball by Mukesh, and Hetmyer gets a free-hit. Mukesh attempts a wide yorker but Hetmyer is ready for it as he moves towards off side, the ball is a full toss and he scoops it towards fine leg for a SIX!
- August 12, 2023 21:05WI 121/6 in 15 overs
Axar Patel is back to bowl his final over and Shepherd welcomes him with a SIX right over his head! He tries again to slog him, but gets a top edge that goes straight into the air and Sanju Samson catches it! Samson almost collided there with Tilak Varma there. A successful over for India.
- August 12, 2023 20:59WI 112/5 in 14 overs
Mukesh Kumar is up for his first over. The idea is to bowl yorkers and he’s done that consistently well in this over. A yorker to end the over as well. A good over.
- August 12, 2023 20:55WWI 106/5 in 13 overs
Hope and Hetmyer manage to up the scoring rate with a slew of boundaries. Chahal to bowl out. Chahal maintains a shorter length and the batters rotate strike with singles. OUT! Chahal finds the breakthrough! Loopy delivery on middle-and-leg and Hope’s slog against the turn finds Axar Patel at long-on. Romario Shepherd walks in at 7.
- August 12, 2023 20:40WI 79/4
Chahal continues. Hope breaks the shackles as he charges down the track to hit him for a four down the ground. He follows it up with another straight hit, this time with much better power and alivation to go for a SIX over long-off. A good over for West Indies after a brief halt.
- August 12, 2023 20:36WI 65/4
Kuldeep Yadav continues. Another quiet over. Spinners have completely stopped free-scoring here.
- August 12, 2023 20:32WI 62/4 in 8 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. A very quiet over. Five runs from it. West Indies into recovery mode.
- August 12, 2023 20:25WI 57/4
Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack and he strikes on the very first ball of his spell! Pooran tries to hit him over long-on but gets caught at boundary!
Rovman Powell comes to the crease. Kuldeep strikes again! Powell edges it to the first slip. He didn’t pick the ball at all. Tried to nudge for a single towards leg side but ends up edging the ball. Second wicket of the over.
A great over by Kuldeep.
- August 12, 2023 20:19WI 55/2
Arshdeep Singh is back for the last over of powerplay. He comes round the wicket and King smacks him for a SIX over long-on! What a way to bring up fifty runs on the board. A wide ball, back of the length, King tries to slash it, gets an edge, and Kuldeep Yadav takes an excellent diving catch at short-third to get him OUT!
Nicholas Pooran at the crease now. He’s off the mark with a single. Powerplay over.
- August 12, 2023 20:16WI 48/1 in 5 overs
Axar Patel into his third over. Hope starts the over with an inside four towards covers. It has been an aggressive start by the West Indies. The batters have looked to attack on every ball. Ends the over with a SIX towards mid-wicket by Hope.
- August 12, 2023 20:13WI 35/1
Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Arshdeep. King comes down the track and smacks him over the head for a SIX! Now Shai Hope charges and hits Chahal drives it towards covers for a four. A huge appeal on the last ball for LBW against King, umpire says not out, and Hardik Pandya isn’t interested to review.
- August 12, 2023 20:10WI 23/1
Axar Patel continues against two right handers - a much better match-up for him. Axar is drifting the ball into the righties, not allowing them to open arm. A much better over. Just four runs from it.
- August 12, 2023 20:05WI 19/1 in 2 overs
Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack. Mayers smacks him straight down the ground for a four! Too wide and too short from Arshdeep there. OUT! This time a short ball into the body and Mayers tries to upper cut but gets the edge for a simple catch to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.
Shai Hope comes to the crease. A successful for India. Five from it and a wicket.
- August 12, 2023 19:59West Indies 14/0
Interesting call here by India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel to open the bowling. Kyle Mayers on the strike and here we go. Mayers smashes third ball of the match for a huge SIX towards mid-wicket. What a way to get off the mark! And a four to end the over. A great start for the West Indies.
- August 12, 2023 19:58All set for action!
We are all set for the action as the players take the field. India is in a huddle. West Indies openers are coming out.
- August 12, 2023 19:51Weather update
The weather is currently clear not much clouds above the ground. Conditions are windy though.
- August 12, 2023 19:46Important stats
Average first innings score: 165/7
Average second innings score: 123/7
Team batting avg in first innings: 25.1
Team batting avg in second innings: 12.37
- August 12, 2023 19:40Potential upcoming milestones
India’s Yuzvendra Chahal is five wickets away from picking 100 T20I wickets.
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran is six sixes away from hitting 100 T20I sixes.
- August 12, 2023 19:35Playing XI
West Indies makes three changes: Shai Hope, Odean Smith and Jason Holder are in.
No change for India.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
- August 12, 2023 19:33Toss update
West Indies wins the toss and opts to bat.
- August 12, 2023 19:32Head-to-head record at Lauderhill
Total - 6
India - 4
West Indies - 1
No Result - 1
- August 12, 2023 19:29A potential good weekend for West Indies?
West Indies will be looking to close the series today and gain a 3-1 lead over India. If it manages to do so, it will be West Indies’ first series win over India since 2016, and a first consecutive series win since 2017 after it defeated South Africa in March earlier this year.
- August 12, 2023 19:22Mukesh a three-format bowler?
India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey seems impressed with Mukesh Kumar’s potential and says he could be a three-format bowler.
- August 12, 2023 19:17An action-packed weekend!
- August 12, 2023 19:15Preview: India eyes series-levelling win, runs from openers
India will hope that batters will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.
India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I, but West Indies still lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder of the fact that the visitors still have concerns surrounding the batting unit.
Read more:
- August 12, 2023 19:11Rain to play spoilsport?
There is a slight chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the match here today at Florida. It is likely to remain cloudy throughout the game.
- August 12, 2023 18:59IND vs WI: Live streaming
The matchwill be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
- August 12, 2023 18:52Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the fourth T20I where India will be looking to level the five-match series. Stay tuned for the live updates as we bring you the live action.
