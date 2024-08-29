  1. Joe Root - 33 hundreds in 264 innings
  2. Alastair Cook - 33 hundreds in 291 innings
  3. Kevin Pietersen - 23 hundreds in 181 innings
  4. Wally Hammond - 22 hundreds in 140 innings
  5. Colin Cowdrey - 22 hundreds in 188 innings
  6. Geoff Boycott - 22 hundreds in 193 innings
  7. Ian Bell - 22 hundreds in 205 innings