Question mark over India-West Indies Mumbai T20I

Less than three weeks before Mumbai’s first international cricket match in almost two years, there is now a question mark over the match happening because of lack of security cover. As a result, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has convened an emergent apex council meeting on Thursday after the Mumbai Police asked them to reschedule the match from December 6.



Sportstar understands that on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police formally informed the MCA that the they will be unable to provide security cover for the game on December 6 and urged to reschedule the game. Since December 6 is the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, lakhs of his followers head to Dadar to pay homage to their leader.

Besides, December 6 is also the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition after the Ayodhya verdict, and the police do not want to take any chances. As a result, the MCA has found itself in a quandary.



According to an MCA official, the association on Thursday could request the BCCI for the match to be swapped with one of the other venues for the series.

India is scheduled to face West Indies in the first of the three T20Is on December 6, followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11). The Wankhede Stadium last hosted an international match in December 2017, a T20I involving India and Sri Lanka.