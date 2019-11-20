Cricket Cricket Question mark over India-West Indies Mumbai T20I Mumbai Police has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association to reschedule the India-West Indies T20I slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6. Shayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 20 November, 2019 22:51 IST Mumbai Police has told MCA that they will not be able to provide security on December 6 as it is the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and lakhs of his followers head to Dadar to pay their homage to the leader. (File Photo) - VIVEK BENDRE Shayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 20 November, 2019 22:51 IST Less than three weeks before Mumbai’s first international cricket match in almost two years, there is now a question mark over the match happening because of lack of security cover. As a result, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has convened an emergent apex council meeting on Thursday after the Mumbai Police asked them to reschedule the match from December 6.Sportstar understands that on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police formally informed the MCA that the they will be unable to provide security cover for the game on December 6 and urged to reschedule the game. Since December 6 is the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, lakhs of his followers head to Dadar to pay homage to their leader.ALSO READ | The five pillars of Indian Test cricketBesides, December 6 is also the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition after the Ayodhya verdict, and the police do not want to take any chances. As a result, the MCA has found itself in a quandary.According to an MCA official, the association on Thursday could request the BCCI for the match to be swapped with one of the other venues for the series. India is scheduled to face West Indies in the first of the three T20Is on December 6, followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11). The Wankhede Stadium last hosted an international match in December 2017, a T20I involving India and Sri Lanka. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.