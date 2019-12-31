India clinches U-19 Youth series 2-1 despite losing 3rd ODI to SA

Skipper Priyam Garg’s fifty went in vain as India Under-19 team suffered a five-wicket loss to South Africa in an inconsequential third Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Before this match, India Under-19 had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches of the series.

Sent into bat on Monday, India under-19 team lost three wickets before crossing the fifty-run mark with Achille Cloete striking twice for the hosts.

ALSO READ| Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as India clinches youth ODI series

Garg and N. Tilak Varma (25) then steadied the ship as the two added 58 runs together.

The partnership was broken when Garg, who scored 52, got out soon after India Under-19 reached hundred. Varma got out soon after as South Africa restricted India Under-19 to 192 for 8 on the board.

For South Africa Under-19, Pheku Moletsane (2/36) picked up two wickets and was involved in two run-outs.

South Africa Under-19 then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, riding on Jonathan Bird’s 121-ball 88.

ALSO READ|Indian team beats South Africa by nine wickets in first U-19 youth ODI

Chasing 193 runs to win, South Africa Under-19 lost Bryce Parsons (15) in the ninth over after a first-wicket partnership of 35 runs.

Opener Andrew Louw (31) and Bird then shared a 49-run stand for the second wicket before the former and Levert Manje (0) departed in space of a run.

Luke Beaufort (14) then gave company to Bird as they shared a 48-run partnership to take South Africa Under-19 to 130.

Jack Lees (29) and Bird then added 67 runs before Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed the former in the 48th over.

Bird then took South Africa Under-19 home.