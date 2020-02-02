Cricket Women's T20 tri-series LIVE: Shafali, Jemimah fall cheaply after India women's blazing start Get the live score, updates and commentary of the Women's T20 tri-nation series match between India Women and Australia women. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 February, 2020 08:43 IST Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will use the tri-nation series to prepare for the Women's T20 World Cup. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 February, 2020 08:43 IST Hell0, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's T20 tri-nation series match between India women and Australia women at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.LIVE UPDATESIndia women 16/1 A tight first over by Ellyse Perry, not least striking with the first ball of her spell and removing Shafali Verma, who was looking to maximise the field restrictions in the first six overs. After Megan Schutt's expensive opening over, Tayla Vlaeminck is introduced into the attack. India women 15/1 We've only had seven balls in, but it's been eventful: fours, sixes, and a wicket! Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana collected 15 runs off the first over, bowled by Megan Schutt, but Ellyse Perry castled Shafali with the first ball of the second over, bringing Jemimah Rodrigues to the middle. Megan Schutt to open the bowling for Australia women. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the innings for India women.Playing XIsAustralia women's XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (c), Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan SchuttIndia women's XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha YadavToss update: Australia women's team captain Rachael Haynes won the toss and elected to field first.