Women's T20 tri-series LIVE: Shafali, Jemimah fall cheaply after India women's blazing start

Hell0, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's T20 tri-nation series match between India women and Australia women at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

LIVE UPDATES

India women 16/1 A tight first over by Ellyse Perry, not least striking with the first ball of her spell and removing Shafali Verma, who was looking to maximise the field restrictions in the first six overs. After Megan Schutt's expensive opening over, Tayla Vlaeminck is introduced into the attack.

India women 15/1 We've only had seven balls in, but it's been eventful: fours, sixes, and a wicket! Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana collected 15 runs off the first over, bowled by Megan Schutt, but Ellyse Perry castled Shafali with the first ball of the second over, bringing Jemimah Rodrigues to the middle.

Megan Schutt to open the bowling for Australia women. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the innings for India women.

Playing XIs

Australia women's XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (c), Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt

India women's XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Toss update: Australia women's team captain Rachael Haynes won the toss and elected to field first.