Women's T20 series: Shafali falls cheaply, Jemimah joins Mandhana

Hello and welcome to the fourth match of the Women's T20 tri-nation series where India women take on England women in Melbourne.

Mandhana dropped on 37 at backward square leg by Wyatt! It was a difficult chance with the ball coming hard and fast off Mandhana's bat.

IND-W 39-1 in 6 overs: Some of the momentum has ebbed away from the Indian innings, and Sophie Ecclestone has provided England women the wicket of Shafali Verma as well, out bowled for nine-ball 8. Never got going. Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter in with Smriti Mandhana batting on 31.

IND-W 32-0 in 4 overs: Smriti Mandhana whips the ball over midwicket for a four to finish the fourth over. She moves to 25, and India women have made a solid start after being put in to bat. Freya Davies is into the attack for England women.

IND-W 6-0 in 1 over: Confident start from young Shafali to end the over. She smashes a length ball down the ground for a four.

Nat Sciver has the new ball and will bowl to the duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

India women innings

Both teams make one change each from their previous meeting in Canberra. Arundhati Reddy and Freya Davies come in to their respective XIs.

Toss update: England women captain Heather Knight has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

England women: Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies