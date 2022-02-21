Indian opener V.R. Vanitha announces retirement at 31

Indian opener V.R. Vanitha announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 31 on Monday.

Vanitha informed about the decision to hang her boots in a post on Twitter.

And this lovely innings comes to an END ! pic.twitter.com/ZJw9ieXHSO — Vanitha VR (@ImVanithaVR) February 21, 2022

Vanitha, who played domestic cricket for Karnataka and Bengal, made her debut for the national team in an ODI against Sri Lanka in January 2014.

She represented India in six ODIs and 16 T20Is in which she scored 85 and 216 runs respectively and was a part of India's squad during the Women's World T20 held at home.