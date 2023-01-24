Rohit Sharma hits first ODI hundred in three years, equals Ponting’s century tally

Rohit Sharma ended a three-year wait for a century in a One-Day International during India’s third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

FOLLOW: IND vs NZ 3RD ODI LIVE BLOG

The Indian captain had last scored a century in the ODI format against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 19th January 2020.

He reached the century mark in just 83 balls making this his second fastest century in ODI cricket.

Rohit scored his 30th ODI century equalling Ricky Ponting’s tally of third most centuries in the format.

The 35-year-old extended his impressive record at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, snapping a 1,101-day drought since the last ODI century. In December 2017, he also recorded his fastest T20I century in just 35 deliveries against Sri Lanka at this venue.

Rohit also equalled Sanath Jayasuriya (28 hundred) to hit the most centuries in ODI cricket as an opener.

MOST CENTURIES IN ODI CRICKET

⦿ Sachin Tendulkar - 49 cneturies in 452 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 49 cneturies in 452 innings ⦿ Virat Kohli - 46 centuries in 261 innings

Virat Kohli - 46 centuries in 261 innings ⦿ Rohit Sharma - 30 centuries - 234 innings

Rohit Sharma - 30 centuries - 234 innings ⦿ Ricky Ponting 30 centuries in 365 innings

Ricky Ponting 30 centuries in 365 innings ⦿ Sanath Jayasuriay - 28 centuries in 433 innings

More to follow