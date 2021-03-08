India women to play one-off Test in England, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Indian women's cricket team is set to play a one-off Test match in England later this year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the developement on Twitter on the occasion of International Women's Day.

It is likely that the Test match will be part of a consolidated England tour.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021

The Indian eves last played a Test match in 2014 against South Africa, which it won by an innings and 34 runs. Overall, long-form cricket among women have been confined to only England and Australia over the past six years.

Sandhya Agarwal is the highest run-getter among the Indian women in Test cricket. The right-hander from Indore scored 1,110 runs in 13 Tests between 1984 and 1995.

In the current women's ODI team, Mithali Raj has played 10 Tests, scoring 663 runs which includes a double hundred (214) against England in Taunton in 2002. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have played two Tests each.