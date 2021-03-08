Cricket Cricket India women to play one-off Test in England, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah The Indian eves last played a Test match in 2014 against South Africa, which it won by an innings and 34 runs. Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 19:12 IST India ODI skipper Mithali Raj in Test whites. - Sandeep Saxena Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 19:12 IST The Indian women's cricket team is set to play a one-off Test match in England later this year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the developement on Twitter on the occasion of International Women's Day.It is likely that the Test match will be part of a consolidated England tour. On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021 The Indian eves last played a Test match in 2014 against South Africa, which it won by an innings and 34 runs. Overall, long-form cricket among women have been confined to only England and Australia over the past six years. READ| Blown away in opener, rusty India Women aim to bounce back in 2nd ODI vs South Africa Sandhya Agarwal is the highest run-getter among the Indian women in Test cricket. The right-hander from Indore scored 1,110 runs in 13 Tests between 1984 and 1995.READ| Sandhya Agarwal: Test cricket among women must be restored In the current women's ODI team, Mithali Raj has played 10 Tests, scoring 663 runs which includes a double hundred (214) against England in Taunton in 2002. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have played two Tests each. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.