IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya controversial dismissal, bails come off without ball hitting stumps

Hardik Pandya was dismissed contorversially after the bails came off without the ball hitting the stumps during the first India vs New Zealand One Day International on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell bowled a length delivery outside off in the 40th over of India’s innings, which went past close to Pandya’s bat, who was batting at 28 at the time.

Pandya went very low to play to third man but missed, and the ball seemed to hit the top of the stumps, and the bails lit up. Players started to celebrate his wicket, but the umpire went upstairs.

UltraEdge showed no spike, as the ball did not touch the bat. The replay showed that Tom Latham had his gloves behind the stumps, and the deflection may have been through his gloves. However, the third umpire ruled in favour of the blackcaps.

Pandya was dismissed on 28 runs off 38 deliveries off Daryl Mitchell.

