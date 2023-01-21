IND vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match today?

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of a three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs NZ 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI take place?

The coin toss for the second ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs NZ 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand is on Saturday, January 21.

Where will IND vs NZ 2nd ODI take place?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

