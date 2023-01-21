Bowling a concern as India eyes series win against New Zealand

It has been almost a decade since the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium first hosted an Indian Premier League game. Still, the big game buzz is loudest in and around the Chhattisgarh capital.

It may sound as unbelievable as Michael Bracewell’s whirlwind knock in the series-opener in Hyderabad. But the stadium will host its maiden international game — also the first List A match — when India takes on New Zealand on Saturday in a bid to seal yet another bilateral ODI series.

While the fake jersey sellers were in action, with the locals bargaining big time with the street-side vendors, the ones that will be fortunate to enter the colossal stadium - with a capacity of 65,000 - will be hoping for the Indian team to continue its fireworks over the weekend.