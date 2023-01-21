Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Raipur. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news and updates.

January 21, 2023 13:38
NZ 0/1 in 1 over

Excellent first over from Mohammed Shami as he strikes in his fifth delivery with a top delivery to remove Finn Allen. An inswinger that nipped back in and the ball went past the inside edge to disturb the timber. India strikes in the very first over and for a change, it’s Shami with the breakthrough.

January 21, 2023 13:12
Playing XI for New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

January 21, 2023 13:10
Playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

January 21, 2023 13:08
TOSS UPDATE - India wins toss, opts to bowl first

Tom Latham called for heads, it is tails and Rohit Sharma wins the toss. A bit of a brain fade moment for him as he looks confused about whether to choose bat first or to field. He eventually chose to field first as New Zealand will have to bat first on a new surface.

January 21, 2023 12:55
January 21, 2023 12:51
Our Correspondent Amol Karhadkar is in the house
January 21, 2023 12:48
Pitch Report by Murali Karthik

“The 50th venue to host an ODI in India, it has huge boundaries on all sides of the ground. The pitch itself has an even covering of grass and there are some cracks on it. It’s hard, there is some bounce on offer and should help the pacers. Dew could be a factor and the captain winning the toss could choose to field first. It is an excellent batting surface though”

January 21, 2023 12:29
A view of the Raipur dressing room
January 21, 2023 12:17
January 21, 2023 12:15
January 21, 2023 12:11
Paras Mhambrey on Shardul Thakur’s selection ahead of Umran Malik

“That (batting) is one of the reasons why we picked him (Thakur). He adds depth to the batting. We will have to see the surface and decide the combination accordingly. He has performed well for India.”

January 21, 2023 12:06
Eyes on Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi, the seasoned leggie, had a long spell in the nets in the afternoon after missing the series opener due to a niggle. With Santner and Bracewell sizzling as allrounders, fitting Sodhi into the team will be a challenge for captain Tom Latham.

January 21, 2023 12:05
New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

January 21, 2023 12:04
India Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

January 21, 2023 12:03
Bowling a concern as India eyes series win against New Zealand

It has been almost a decade since the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium first hosted an Indian Premier League game. Still, the big game buzz is loudest in and around the Chhattisgarh capital.

It may sound as unbelievable as Michael Bracewell’s whirlwind knock in the series-opener in Hyderabad. But the stadium will host its maiden international game — also the first List A match — when India takes on New Zealand on Saturday in a bid to seal yet another bilateral ODI series.

While the fake jersey sellers were in action, with the locals bargaining big time with the street-side vendors, the ones that will be fortunate to enter the colossal stadium - with a capacity of 65,000 - will be hoping for the Indian team to continue its fireworks over the weekend.