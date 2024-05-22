RR vs RCB: Has any team won the IPL after playing Eliminator?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off in the Eliminator of IPL 2024, hoping to fight another day in the competition and challenging for the title.

The winner will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday in the second qualifier for a spot in the summit clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which won the first qualifer on Tuesday, was the last team to make it to the final from the Eliminator. It beat RCB and Delhi Capitals, in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, respectively, to advance. However, it fell to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only team to clinch the trophy after playing the elimination game. In 2016, SRH beat KKR and Gujarat Lions in its playoffs games and faced RCB in the final.

The David Warner-led side then defended 208 runs in the final to claim the franchise’s maiden IPL title.