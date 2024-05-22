MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB: Has any team won the IPL after playing Eliminator?

IPL 2024: In the 13 editions of the Indian Premier League playoffs, only once has a team managed to lift the title after featuring in the Eliminator.

Published : May 22, 2024 15:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket against Chennai Super Kings.
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off in the Eliminator of IPL 2024, hoping to fight another day in the competition and challenging for the title.

The winner will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday in the second qualifier for a spot in the summit clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which won the first qualifer on Tuesday, was the last team to make it to the final from the Eliminator. It beat RCB and Delhi Capitals, in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, respectively, to advance. However, it fell to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only team to clinch the trophy after playing the elimination game. In 2016, SRH beat KKR and Gujarat Lions in its playoffs games and faced RCB in the final.

The David Warner-led side then defended 208 runs in the final to claim the franchise’s maiden IPL title.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Rajasthan Royals

