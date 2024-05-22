USA vs BAN, 1st T20I: Anderson, Harmeet cameos help host stun Bangladesh

All-rounders Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh stitched up an unbeaten 64-run partnership to help host USA stun Bangladesh by five wickets in the 1st T20I at Prairie View on Monday.

After being put into bat, Bangladesh got off to a solid start with Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar combining for 34 runs within five overs before the former was trapped in front by Jasdeep Singh.

Sarkar and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto were removed in successive overs of his spell by Steven Taylor to put the visitor under pressure.

Towhid Hridoy played a crucial hand of 58, adding 67 runs with veteran Mahmudullah to take Bangladesh to 153/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, USA skipper Monak Patel was run out early for 12 before Taylor and Andries Gous steadied proceedings. Despite wickets falling in regular intervals, Anderson and Harmeet kept their calm to take the team to a famous win.