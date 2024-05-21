MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup

Buttler was a key voice in England’s decision to pull all of its squad members back from the Indian Premier League to prepare as a collective.

Published : May 21, 2024 22:20 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
England’s Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran during a practice session.
England’s Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran during a practice session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran during a practice session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jos Buttler wants his England team to show it is still a force to be reckoned with at the T20 World Cup 2024 after last year’s shambolic 50-over title defence left it with “dented” pride.

Buttler’s men went to the one-day international World Cup in India in October as double world champion but lost six of their nine matches to exit with a whimper.

A four-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, the team it defeated in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne in 2022, starts at Headingley on Wednesday.

Both teams will then travel to the tournament in the West Indies and United States.

Reflecting Tuesday on the impact of England’s poor showing in India, England captain Buttler said, “The pride was obviously dented and it was a really disappointing competition. But life moves on, it’s a chapter in the book and there’s lessons you learn but we’re presented with a new opportunity now, in a different format.”

“We go to the West Indies and want to give a better account of ourselves. It’s a real honour to go to another World Cup as defending champions again but it also feels like a new time,” he added.

Buttler was a key voice in England’s decision to pull all of its squad members back from the Indian Premier League to prepare as a collective.

The hard-hitting batsman said the IPL should not clash with international cricket.

“As England captain, my main priority is to be playing for England,” he said. “It’s really important for us to spend this time together. Leading into a World Cup, your number one is performing for England and it feels like this is the best preparation.”

“But it’s my personal opinion there shouldn’t be any international cricket that clashes with the IPL -- these games have been in the calendar a long time,” he said.

ALSO READ | T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant

Two of England’s 15-man squad are unavailable for the opening fixture in Leeds, with Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood both working through knee problems.

Paceman Jofra Archer will make his first England appearance for 14 months but Buttler said it was important not to expect too much from a bowler who has been plagued by injuries.

“We all know what a superstar he has been, but let’s manage those expectations,” he said. “Don’t expect too much, too soon. A great success would be him coming through this series with a big smile on his face and his body holding up.”

There are questions over Buttler’s own availability in the coming days, with his wife Louise expecting the couple’s third child.

The vastly experienced Moeen Ali stands by to take the reins if required.

“My family comes first. I’ll be at the birth,” Buttler said. “I don’t think they quite tell you when they’re going to come, but we’ve got a plan in place and fingers crossed everything will go well.”

England launch the defence of its T20 World Cup crown on June 4 against Scotland in Barbados.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Jos Buttler /

England /

Jofra Archer /

Moeen Ali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 85/2 (8), Target: 160; Venkatesh, Shreyas take KKR forward
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  5. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
  2. ENG vs PAK: England relishes ‘fear factor’ of returning paceman Archer
    AFP
  3. BCCI lays foundation stone for indoor cricket academies in six North-Eastern states
    PTI
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: What is DLS method - how is it calculated during rain-affected matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India likely to play sole T20 World Cup 2024 warmup against Bangladesh in New York City
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 85/2 (8), Target: 160; Venkatesh, Shreyas take KKR forward
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  5. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment