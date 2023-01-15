IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Team India and Sri Lanka will face off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI FOR THE THIRD ODI

India has already sealed the series 2-0 before coming to this game. It can use the bench strength and afford to give chances to other players. Arshdeep Singh might get included in the playing XI for either Shami or Umran Malik, and Washington Sundar might also make it in the team for Axar. Kuldeep will be confident to be in the team after his 3/51 in the second ODI at Eden Gardens.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

The Sri Lankan team is also unlikely to change much ahead of the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara.

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: K L Rahul, Kusal Mendis Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne Team Composition: SL 4:7 IND Credits Left: 16.5