IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Team Sportstar
15 January, 2023 08:25 IST
Kuldeep Yadav performed brilliantly in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Team India and Sri Lanka will face off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram 

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI FOR THE THIRD ODI

India has already sealed the series 2-0 before coming to this game. It can use the bench strength and afford to give chances to other players. Arshdeep Singh might get included in the playing XI for either Shami or Umran Malik, and Washington Sundar might also make it in the team for Axar. Kuldeep will be confident to be in the team after his 3/51 in the second ODI at Eden Gardens.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

The Sri Lankan team is also unlikely to change much ahead of the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara.

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: K L Rahul, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne
Team Composition: SL 4:7 IND Credits Left: 16.5
THE SQUADS (FOR ODI)
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah*.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

