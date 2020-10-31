IPL 2020 KKR vs RR preview: The must-win game for Royals, Knight Riders

It is a do-or-die battle for both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

A win will not guarantee either side a place in the playoffs. The results of the other games will also come into play for identifying the qualifiers.

READ| Devdutt Padikkal: On the fast track to India blues

Having won two in a row, the Royals will march out to the ground in a more confident frame of mind. Even the top-order has started to deliver with the arrival of Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes. - BCCI/IPL

All the top five – Robin Uthappa, Stokes, Sanju Samson, captain Steve Smith and Jos Buttler scored against Kings XI Punjab this weekend.

READ| Kagiso Rabada: Mastering the art of bowling fast

The bowling department still needs work; it's basically a one-man army with Jofra Archer.

The Knight Riders have a fantastic bowling attack with Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins leading the pack. The mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy has been a highlight, too.

Shubman Gill, captain Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik and even all-rounder Sunil Narine can accelerate with the bat.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Mayank Markande, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik and Ali Khan.

Match Details

Game No. 54: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Date: November 1, Sunday.

Time: 7:30 p.m. IST.