Axar Patel: Plan to take chase as deep as possible

Delhi Capitals was struggling at 104-6, when Axar Patel walked out to bat. The team still required more than 70 runs in the remaining six overs, and Axar knew that if they could execute the plans, 178 was a ‘chaseable’ target.

With Lalit Yadav already at the crease, Axar needed to hang in there and plan out the innings well. “We knew that 160-170 was chaseable. When I went out to bat, six overs were left, so the plan was to take it as deep as possible,” Axar said, after guiding Delhi to a four-wicket win. Lalit was not out on 48, while Axar remained unbeaten on 38.

RELATED | Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel rescue act hands Delhi Capitals four-wicket over Mumbai Indians

“On this wicket, accelerating to 10 runs per over was possible. So, we were trying to take it deep and then target particular bowlers…”

While Jasprit Bumrah looked off-colour, Axar and Lalit managed to pick 24 runs from Daniel Sam’s 18th over - hammering three sixes and a boundary - which paved the way for the team’s victory.

While Axar was happy to contribute to the team’s victory, Mumbai Indians’ spinner Murugan Ashwin, who bagged a couple of wickets, admitted that ‘little things’ affected the team’s chances despite it having control over the game until the 14th over.

“Most part of the game was on our side, we pulled back things after those three wickets in the powerplay. We had the game till about the 14th over. But a few things – like closing the over, giving a boundary off the last ball and things like that [went against us],” Ashwin said.

Mumbai Indians will play Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium on April 2, while Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in Pune on the same day.