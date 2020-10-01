IPL 2020: Our aim is to win the title, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Unlike previous seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has made a good start to its IPL campaign this time around, with two wins in three matches. For Yuzvendra Chahal, the leader of the RCB bowling attack, the early signs are mighty encouraging.

“Our aim is to win the IPL title. Virat (Kohli), ABD (A.B. de Villiers) and everyone else says that there is a different, special feeling in the team this year. There is a positive energy among everyone in the group. My personal goal is to win the trophy for RCB,” leg-spinner Chahal said, in a media interaction on Thursday.

Chahal stated that RCB has a more balanced squad this year. He cited the example of Shivam Dube, who donned the crucial finisher role with an excellent unbeaten 10-ball 27 against Mumbai Indians. “Last year, we didn’t have a hitter who could score a quick 25 off 10 balls the way Shivam did. This year, we have more confidence (in that aspect). I’m also very happy with the performance of Washington (Sundar). He bowled three tight overs in the PowerPlay, and also got the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma,” Chahal said.

The Haryana spinner is happy to play at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has longer boundaries compared to RCB’s Indian home venue, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“The side boundaries are longer here, so you can flight it a little more compared to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batsmen have to hit cleanly and really middle it to clear the ropes here. At Chinnaswamy, sometimes even mistimed shots go for six,” he said.

In Kohli, Chahal is fortunate to have a skipper who does not feel it necessary to impose his will on bowlers. “Virat always gives us full confidence. He says to bowlers, ‘You are the captain of your bowling. Go with whatever field you want’. You feel confident when the captain gives you what you want. Be it for India or RCB, Virat gives bowlers the liberty to set their own fields,” Chahal said.