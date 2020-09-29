IPL 2020: De Villiers lends balance to RCB - Sundar

AB de Villiers’ ability to perform multiple tasks lends balance to Royal Challengers Bangalore, spinner Washington Sundar said on Monday night after de Villiers’ all-round show helped RCB defeat Mumbai Indians.

De Villiers kept wickets, taking the gloves from an off-colour Josh Philippe. He also smashed a 24-ball half century to be the Player of the Match.

After the game, Sundar wondered if there was any job in the world that de Villiers could not do.

“Tell me one thing that he cannot do, whatever the team needs him to do he will do, he will be more than happy to do and he has been doing that for so many years for RCB,” Sundar said of the 36-year-old star. “It adds a lot of balance and he behind the wickets also gives bowlers a lot of thought process and he adds a lot of value to the team,” he added.

Reflecting on Monday’s match, Sundar said pacer Navdeep Saini conceding just seven runs in the Super Over was a reflection of his tough character. After the match was tied, Saini managed to bowl an economical Super Over.

“[Saini] has been amazing not just this year but the last couple of years also. He has been very good and he is going from strength to strength and growing as well,” Sundar said.

‘Character’

“He did the same thing with the Indian team also, to be able to bowl such a 19th over with two set batsmen, and when Hardik [Pandya] and Pollard are at the crease in the Super Over, to be able to give just seven runs is amazing. It shows so much character and how much he has got that hunger [to succeed], so much credit should go to him,” added the spinner.

We witnessed a nerve-wracking rollercoaster game where our players showed tremendous character and put their hand up to deliver at different moments. Let’s hear it from the players and the coaches.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/sceXkkuuZh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 29, 2020

In a game where over 400 runs were scored, Sundar returned with tidy figures of 1 for 12 and sounded pleased with his performance. “I did some planning coming to this game and I was happy that I was given this role, and I enjoy bowling in Powerplay. It is all the more fun when two great batsmen are playing and when you have got two fielders outside the circle. [I am] very glad that the captain has got so much confidence [for me],” he said.

However, according to Sundar, the challenge will be to keep delivering throughout the tournament.

“I should be able to do this and win games for RCB,” he said.