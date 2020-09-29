IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Super Over: Royal Challengers Bangalore edges out Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL encounter at the Dubai International Stadium which was decided in the Super Over.



From a precarious position, MI had roared back into contention following an incredible late assault from Ishan Kishan (99, 58b, 2x4, 9x6) and Kieron Pollard (60 not out, 24b, 3x4, 5x6). It was Pollard who pulled seamer Isuru Udana to the fence off the last ball to force a Super Over after MI had needed five off the final delivery.



RCB pacer Navdeep Saini did very well to concede just seven — there was a bye — in the Super Over. With a single needed off the last ball, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Virat Kohli flicked a full toss to the square-leg fence to script a tense win.



Faced with a huge target of 202, MI was staring down the barrel at 78 for four. Ishan and Pollard started quietly, before launching an offensive with 80 needed off the final four overs. Pollard took Adam Zampa apart for 27 runs in the 17th over. Fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was the next to face the music, going for 22.

With the equation down to 31 off 12 balls, fast bowler Saini was called into action. He started brilliantly, conceding singles in the first four deliveries, before Ishan cut loose with a straight six.



MI needed 19 runs off the 20th over bowled by Udana. Ishan belted two sixes over long-on before holing out one short of a well-deserved century. Pollard, however, ensured that the contest spilled into the one-over shootout.



RCB nearly paid a big price for two dropped catches. Substitute fielder Pawan Negi put down Pollard on 11, while Ishan was given a life by Gurkeerat Mann in the 20th over.

Earlier, enterprising knocks from Aaron Finch (52, 35b, 7x4, 1x6), Devdutt Padikkal (54, 40b, 5x4, 2x6), A.B. de Villiers (55 not out, 24b, 4x4, 4x6) and Shivam Dube (27 not out, 10b, 1x4, 3x6) powered RCB to 201. Finch, who recorded his first half-edition of this edition, was the aggressor in the opening partnership with Padikkal.



Padikkal made up for a slow start with two big sixes off pacer James Pattinson in the 14th over. de Villiers and Dube gave the innings a blazing finish, smashing 65 off the last four overs.



One maximum struck by de Villiers into the fine-leg stand, off a slower delivery from left-arm pacer Trent Boult, stood out. The South African did not spare Bumrah either, clubbing low full tosses straight and swatting length deliveries over mid-wicket.



Dube got into the act with three big sixes in the last over, bowled by Pattinson. The only dampener in RCB’s innings was the failure of Kohli, who was prised out by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for three (11 balls). Kohli and RCB, however, had the last laugh.