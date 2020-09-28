IPL 2020: CSK players Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo fit to play

The Chennai Super Kings could be down at the moment but better days could lie ahead. The side’s two key cricketers, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, are fit and raring to go.

“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets," CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar on Monday.

Rayudu had donned a key role with the willow in CSK’s victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener.

And Bravo, whose clever changes of pace, yorkers, awareness of situations and power-hitting down the order have been deeply influential, has regained fitness after injuring his thigh that kept him away from bowling.

“He bowled well at the nets,” said Viswanathan, who is confident of a CSK comeback. “We have bounced back from adversity in the past. We will do so again,” he said.