IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live Score: RR set to receive Buttler boost

The Preview

Batsmen are likely to take the centre-stage when Rajasthan Royals faces Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

While the shorter boundaries and a batting track on offer – the match between Royals and Chennai Super Kings saw a combined 33 sixes – will make it a tough ask for bowlers from both sides, Rajasthan Royals will be bolstered by the return of Jos Buttler.

The quarantine rule forced him to miss the game against Chennai Super Kings, but with the England international available for the key clash on Sunday, Royals batting order will benefit. While Buttler was the designated opener from last season, he would be better served as the finisher in this team. That could allow Steve Smith, who filled in as an opener and scored 69 off 47 balls, to continue as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s partner at the top.

THE SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

MATCH DETAILS

Game No. 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: September 27, Sunday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.