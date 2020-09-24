IPL 2020: One set batsmen needs to bat deep till the end, says Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that batsmen who get set in the middle need to bat till the end as batting in humid conditions in the UAE is challenging.

Mumbai rode on Rohit's brilliant 54-ball 80 to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs. In the process, Mumbai bounced back after its loss against Chennai Super Kings to register its first win in the tournament.

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Mumbai Indians too hot for Kolkata Knight Riders

"I was a bit tired in the end and it was a lesson for us that one set batsmen needs to bat deep till the end. We've seen it in the past and that's what I tried to do," Rohit said during the presentation ceremony.

Having played a vital part in the win, the Mumbai skipper credited his squad for the performance.

"The wicket was good and dew was coming down. I back myself to play the pull shots and have practiced quite a bit. Pretty happy with the performance of my squad. All my shots were good (laughs), can't pick one," he said.

"I haven't played a lot of cricket in the last six months time and was looking to spend some time in the middle; it didn't come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight," he added.