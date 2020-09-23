IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Mumbai Indians too hot for Kolkata Knight Riders

After the loss to Chennai Super Kings in the opener, Mumbai Indians bounced back in style against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s 54-ball 80, MI ended at 195/5.

KKR ended at 146/9, falling short by 49 runs.

The seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard — kept the KKR batsmen quiet for the most part of the chase. Openers Shubman Gill (7) and Sunil Narine (9) fell early. Skipper Dinesh Karthik (30) stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket with Nitish Rana (24) but as soon as the partnership was broken, KKR fell like a pack of cards.

Pat Cummins, the most expensive player of the tournament, had a disappointing start with the ball (3-0-49-0) but hammered four sixes to score 33 off 12 balls.

Brief scores: MI 195/5 (R Sharma 80, S Yadav 47; S Mavi 2/32) beat KKR (P Cummins 33, D Karthik 30; J Pattinson 2/25, J Bumrah 2/32) by 49 runs.