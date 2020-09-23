Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Mumbai Indians too hot for Kolkata Knight Riders Rohit Sharma's 54-ball 80 steals the show as Mumbai Indians beats Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2020 23:40 IST Rohit Sharma goes downtown against Kuldeep Yadav in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 23 September, 2020 23:40 IST After the loss to Chennai Super Kings in the opener, Mumbai Indians bounced back in style against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.Riding on Rohit Sharma’s 54-ball 80, MI ended at 195/5. KKR ended at 146/9, falling short by 49 runs.READ| IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma second Indian after Dhoni to smash 200 IPL sixes The seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard — kept the KKR batsmen quiet for the most part of the chase. Openers Shubman Gill (7) and Sunil Narine (9) fell early. Skipper Dinesh Karthik (30) stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket with Nitish Rana (24) but as soon as the partnership was broken, KKR fell like a pack of cards.IPL 2020 KKR vs MI Highlights| IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beats Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs READ| IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins, the most expensive player, leaks 49 in three overs Pat Cummins, the most expensive player of the tournament, had a disappointing start with the ball (3-0-49-0) but hammered four sixes to score 33 off 12 balls.Brief scores: MI 195/5 (R Sharma 80, S Yadav 47; S Mavi 2/32) beat KKR (P Cummins 33, D Karthik 30; J Pattinson 2/25, J Bumrah 2/32) by 49 runs. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos